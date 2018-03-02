4 indicted in murder of Middleburg HS baseball standout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four suspects accused of hatching a plot to ambush and rob an 18-year-old Middleburg High baseball standout were indicted Thursday on first-degree murder charges in his shooting death.

Prosecutors filed amended charges against Alexandra Schreffler, Jordan Coleman, Ozell McNabb and Taurean Johnson in the killing of Kolton Shearer, who was fatally shot at Coleman's home in July 2016.

In addition to the murder counts, all four are charged with armed robbery in the case, according to their latest warrants. McNabb and Johnson also face charges of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Charging documents state that Coleman told Schreffler to invite some friends over who would have cash and drugs on them, so he could rob them. Coleman said he didn't have a gun, so McNabb and Johnson were also invited.

Once the pair arrived, McNabb showed Schreffler the gun he kept in his waistband, according to her arrest report. The report stated he told her then that he would not hurt anyone unless he had to.

The men were lying in wait when Shearer, David Levo and Tyler Besherse showed up at Coleman's home on County Road 16A about 2 a.m. July 10, investigators said. Besherse was ordered to the ground at gunpoint after getting out of Shearer's truck.

Two gunmen then approached the pickup and demanded cash, drugs and the truck from Shearer and Levo, according to court documents. Shearer was shot during a brief struggle when he resisted and Levo was shot in the leg during the ordeal.

The three men were later taken into custody after witnesses identified them as those involved. All four remain in custody at the Clay County jail without bond.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.