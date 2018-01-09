Alachua County deputy arrested in theft of nearly $10,000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Alachua County Sheriff's deputy faces a felony charge in the theft of nearly $10,000, authorities said.

Deputy Anthony James Simoneaux was booked into the Alachua County jail Monday on a single count of grand theft, according to his arrest report.

The report said Simoneaux took $9,900 from someone, put the cash in a boot and then hid the boot in a wooded area. The money was later found during a search by law enforcement.

The Gainesville Police Department, the arresting agency, did not release additional details, citing an active criminal investigation.

