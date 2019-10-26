Anti-crime group, others walk to urge residents to speak up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The anti-crime group, MAD DADS, Jacksonville police officers, and city leaders joined family members and friends of Stephen Burt Saturday outside the home in Brentwood where he was shot and killed.

They went door to door in the neighborhood asking residents to break the code of silence and help bring Burt's killer to justice.

"I want justice, I just want to bury my son and just be in peace," said Burt's mother, Tonja Smith. "He was a sweet, humble, fun, (person). He kept everybody on their toes. He did not deserve what he got done to him."

Jacksonville City Council President Scott Wilson joined in the walk and is concerned about the deadly violence we see in the city.

"It's a real concern. I believe a lot of the crime we see, face every day is gang or drug-related. It's still more crime than what I want to see," Wilson said. "We've added 160 police officers. We've tried the Cure Violence Program. I believe that is working. That's going to take some time. We've also added things like spot shotter to determine where gunshots are coming from. To catch the folks doing this and reduce the violence."

Jacksonville's homicide investigators are looking for a maroon Dodge Charger or Challenger that may be connected to the murder of Stephen Burt. Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

