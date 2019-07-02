Crime prevention program focuses on at-risk zip codes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A program that focuses on helping teenagers stay out of trouble and on the right path began Monday.

Jacksonville Youth Works focuses on young people living in the most at-risk zip codes for crime in the city. Javon Williams, the program's director, is working with those young people to help them be successful.

"Give them all the tools they need holistically as a person so that they become productive citizens and home buyers," Williams said.

The group of young people are ready to change their lives for the better. The project focuses on high school dropouts, convicted felons, repeat offenders or someone who needs a mentor.

All of the young people are 15 to 24 years old and live in either the 32206, 32208 or 32209 zip code. The program is housed at the Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church.

"We want our doors to really be open to the community so that the community can come here and get resources or training," said the Rev. Randy Sewell.

"We want these people to be taxpaying citizens, as well as entrepreneurs and business owners, as well as provide jobs for other people," Williams said. "The ultimate goal is to help these future leaders find a skill trade and give back to the community.

For more information, head to the organization's website.

