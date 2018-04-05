US Marshals capture felon wanted in St. Augustine triple shooting

Anthony Williams is wanted in connection with a triple shooting in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A felon wanted in connection with a triple shooting in St. Augustine on Sunday that left a 16-year-old and two adults injured was captured in Palatka, deputies said Thursday.

Anthony Williams Jr., 26, fired shots at a group of people on North McLaughlin Street in West Augustine during a fight, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The 16-year-old and a 28-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and a 26-year-old was airlifted to UF Health from Flagler Hospital in critical condition after the shooting, deputies said.

Williams was wanted on three counts of attempted murder and a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was caught without incident at an apartment complex on Bronson Street in Putnam County, the Marshals said. He will be returned to St. Johns County to be booked into the jail, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Sunday's incident began after several juveniles got into a fight at a home on North McLaughlin Street, and the parents of the juveniles later met to try to talk out the issues and prevent future altercations.

Williams, who was not connected to the original dispute, started arguing with the group, and the incident turned physical. During the fight, Williams pulled out a handgun and fired several shots, deputies said.

The three who were wounded were driven in personal vehicles to Flagler Hospital, where the 26-year-old was then flown to UF Health for treatment.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.