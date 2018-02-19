1 killed, 1 wounded in East Palatka double shooting

PALATKA, Fla. - A deadly double shooting in East Palatka late Monday morning is under investigation, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies answering a shooting call about 10 a.m. on Margarita Road near Federal Point Road found one man dead and a second man seriously wounded, the Sheriff's Office said.

The second gunshot victim was taken to an area hospital, deputies said. His condition was not immediately known.

Authorities intercepted a suspect trying to cross over into St. Johns County and took that person into custody, deputies said.

