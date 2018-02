JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Sheriff's Office homicide detectives were called to a deadly shooting at the Extended Stay America on Skinner Lake Drive, Sunday evening.

The hotel is near the St. Johns Town Center.

Detectives told New4Jax a person was found shot dead in the hotel. They did not release the name of the victim or say if the victim is a man or woman.

News4Jax will update this article as more information becomes available.

