'Jacksonville is safer' after dozens of gang members busted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sheriff Mike Williams, Mayor Lenny Curry, State Attorney Melissa Nelson and federal law enforcement agents stood together Friday morning to announce they've made a major dent in a gang named the Rolling 20s that has operated in Jacksonville and beyond for at least the last three years.

Williams said 22 gang members in Jacksonville were arrested, some already convicted, including several core members that led to a leadership vacuum. Another 20 people accused of gang activity were arrested by federal agents in other East Coast cities.

Warrants are out for five others on charges resulting from this investigation.

It's a small number of people in comparison to the community, but they drive a large amount of the violence in the city," Williams said.

Williams said the Rolling 20s is a subset of the national gang known as the Bloods.

Charges against those arrested include murder, attempted murder, arson, drug and weapons trafficking and conspiracy dating back to May 2015.

Among the members listed as Rolling 20s members is Quintae Hudson, who was convicted in 2017 of killing a witness and is currently serving a life sentence.

Williams said 30 guns, as well as powder and crack cocaine, heroin, Molly and Ecstasy, were seized during the investigation.

"Jacksonville is safer because of this. Lives will be saved because of this," Nelson said.

