Drug bust lands three in jail ; agents seize drugs, money, guns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three people were arrested when the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Narcotics Team, SWAT team, and other agencies served a search warrant in Zone 5, an area that includes Northwest Jacksonville, Newtown and Baldwin.

Officers seized powder cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, heroin, fentanyl, Xanax and meth in the bust Saturday night.

They also confiscated five guns, two stolen guns, more than $7,000 in cash and two cars.

Police called the operation; Knock, Knock.

The names of the three people arrested were not immediately released.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.