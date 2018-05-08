GPD: Man shot dead in Gainesville self-defense shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A suspected robber was shot dead Monday in what Gainesville police believe was a shooting in self defense.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, a man was returning home from the movies with a family member when he was approached by Arkeem Bennett.

Police said Bennett pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the other man. That's when the other man, who carries a concealed carry permit, retrieved his own handgun and fired at Bennett in self-defense.

Bennett was hit multiple times by gunfire and got away in a car driven by an accomplice. The man who fired in self-defense called 911 to notify law enforcement, the Police Department said.

Bennett was later found dead from gunshot wounds.

A detective said it appears Bennett and at least one accomplice were planning on robbing the victim, and police have found no prior connection between Bennett and the man who shot him. It's likely the man will not be charged.

Police won't release the man's name or the location where the incident happened out of respect for his safety.

