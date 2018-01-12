Jacksonville Beach man sentenced in sex assault of girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Beach man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony charges in the sexual assault of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter.

Jvaun Antoine-Demontaire Owens entered guilty pleas Thursday for two counts of attempted sexual battery in the case, according to court documents.

Owens, 25, received a 25-year prison sentence followed by 30 years of probation as a sex offender, court documents show.

The judge's order also calls for him to undergo psychosexual counseling, have no unsupervised contact with children and have no access to a computer.

Owens was originally arrested Dec. 6 on a charge of capital sexual battery. That charge was reduced as part of a plea deal.

