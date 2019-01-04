Jacksonville Beach police investigate New Year's Day sex assault

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Detectives are investigating a sexual assault that happened in the early-morning hours of New Year's Day, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said Friday.

According to police, it started about 3 a.m. Tuesday and continued until about 4:43 a.m. in several locations from Beach Boulevard north to possibly Sixth Avenue North and from Second Street east to the oceanfront.

Police described the suspects as a black male and a black female. Jacksonville police told News4Jax on Friday afternoon that they were not aware of any arrests.

Investigators said they are working several leads in the case and had no other details to release at this point in the investigation.

Anyone with information or who believes they witnessed something suspicious in the area around that time is asked to call detectives at 904-270-1661.

