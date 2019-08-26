Jacksonville hair salon burglarized overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There is a neighborhood crime alert in the Southside area with a thief on the run after he broke into the CEO Virgin Hair Salon near Southside Boulevard and Hogan Road.

"This morning, I actually walked into a catastrophe. A break-in, the glass was completely shattered as I pulled up. Hair was missing," said Adrienne Miller, who owns the salon.

Now the entrance at CEO Virgin Hair is covered in cardboard with shards of glass still on the sidewalk.

"I'm not really sure if they knew hair or knew exactly what they were looking for. But they pinpointed certain items," said Miller. "We're not able to tell exactly who it was, but based off of what JSO (the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office) is telling us, it's someone who knew the layout of the store."

Crews were inside Sunday repairing the security system. The system includes multiple cameras that caught all the video Miller hopes leads to an arrest.

If you recognize the person in that video or know anything about this, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

