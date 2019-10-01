Jacksonville man accused of trafficking meth in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A 25-year-old Jacksonville man is accused of trafficking meth into Nassau County.

Deputies said that between July 29 and Aug. 6, investigators working with Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms (ATF) conducted several undercover drug operations within Nassau County at various area businesses, specifically at Kangaroo and Raceway convenience stores.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Kristopher Edwin Barea was caught transporting methamphetamine (ICE) from Jacksonville into Nassau County and selling the illegal drugs.

Over 59 grams of meth was seized during the investigation.

Barea was charged with sale of a controlled substance and two counts of trafficking methamphetamine over 14 grams.



