Man gets maximum prison time for posting child sex abuse videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 25-year-old Jacksonville man who pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography over the internet was sentenced to 20 years in prison -- the maximum sentence allowed, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Pryce Elijah Demars pleaded guilty May 25.

As part of his sentence, Demars must serve a lifetime of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, as well as evidence and testimony introduced during Demars’ sentencing hearing, FBI agents and other officers executed a federal search warrant at Demars home in Jacksonville on Nov. 15, 2017, in connection with an online child exploitation investigation.

From Aug. 3, 2016, through April 12, 2017, Demars had distributed videos over the internet depicting young children being sexually abused. He admitted, among other things, that he had searched for child pornography on the internet, downloaded it, and distributed it to another individual in exchange for $800-$1,000 and several video games.

FBI agents were also able to identify a minor child whom Demars had sexually molested on several occasions. Demars had offered to take explicit photos of the child and had introduced the child to another individual, over the internet, to further victimize the child through online sexual exploitation.

“Investigating child abuse and exploitation is among the most important work in the FBI,” said Charles P. Spencer, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division. “This case represents both our relentless pursuit of predators who seek to harm innocent children and steadfast determination to ensure they are sentenced to the maximum punishment possible under law.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Jacksonville, Plano (Texas), and Springfield (Illinois), and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney D. Rodney Brown.

