Jacksonville man wounded in South Metro shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Thursday morning shooting in the South Metro neighborhood sent one man to the hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to the scene on Ashland Street off St. Augustine Road about 9 a.m. There, police learned a man had been shot, a sergeant on scene told News4Jax.

The sergeant said the gunshot victim was taken to a hospital, but is expected to survive. He added that the victim was not cooperative.

JSO confirms there was a shooting on Ashland St. I spoke with two men who say they heard a single gun shot and then saw someone laying on the pavement @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/3RoeZKgMBE — Allyson Henning (@WJXTAllyson) January 4, 2018

Police say a man was shot on Ashland St. They say he has non-life threatening injuries and is not cooperating with police. JSO has no suspect information @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/V9qdzlzZdm — Allyson Henning (@WJXTAllyson) January 4, 2018

No suspect information was immediately released.

Two men working at a nearby business told News4Jax they heard a single gunshot and then noticed someone lying on the pavement in front of an Ashland Street home.

