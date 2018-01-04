Crime

Jacksonville man wounded in South Metro shooting

By Allyson Henning - Reporter
Crime tape lined part of Ashland Street off St. Augustine Road on Thursday morning. (Photo: Allyson Henning)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Thursday morning shooting in the South Metro neighborhood sent one man to the hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to the scene on Ashland Street off St. Augustine Road about 9 a.m. There, police learned a man had been shot, a sergeant on scene told News4Jax.

The sergeant said the gunshot victim was taken to a hospital, but is expected to survive. He added that the victim was not cooperative.

No suspect information was immediately released.

Two men working at a nearby business told News4Jax they heard a single gunshot and then noticed someone lying on the pavement in front of an Ashland Street home.

