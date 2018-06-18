1 killed, 1 hurt by shots fired into car off Southside Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One man died and another was hospitalized with serious injuries when they were shot while driving early Monday morning on the service road of Southside Boulevard, near Geiger Road.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a car headed south on Southside Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. when someone fired several shots into the car.

The victims' vehicle went off Southside Boulevard and crashed onto the side of the service road. The driver managed to flag somebody down for help and a good Samaritan drove him to Memorial Hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

The passenger in the car was shot several times. Police said he did not survive. Neither has been identified.

Police said they were working to determine the motive said it's too early to tell if this was a road-rage incident. A K-9 unit was brought to the scene to assist in the search for the gunman.

Southside Boulevard was shut down in both directions from Fraser Road to Eisenhower Road -- about halfway between Atlantic and Beach boulevards. Officers reopened all lanes just before 6:30 a.m.

Earwitness

Jake Bottom said he was in a house nearby and heard eight to 10 shots fired, then someone yelling for help. He called 911.

"It was scary. That was the first time I had ever heard gunshots in person," Bottom said. "I don't know, but once you hear them, you kind of know exactly what they are. It was a little scary at first."

Bottom said he heard the car crash and someone scream for help.

"We didn't want to go outside right away, because we didn't know if it was finished or not," Bottom said. "I looked through my window and you could kind of see the headlights through the bushes. I thought, man, they might still be out there, so when we did come down, that's when we called the cops. They were here within five minutes."

Police are wanting to speak to anyone who may have seen something or could help them in narrowing

down a suspect description. Anyone with any information is asked to call JSO at 904-614-3201 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.



