Jacksonville police: 8 facing 182 counts in organized theft ring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men and six women are facing dozens of charges after a two-year investigation uncovered an organized crime ring dealing in stolen merchandise, Jacksonville police announced Tuesday.

Seven of those arrested in a sting dubbed “Operation Loot and Scoot” are charged with racketeering after $53,000 in stolen merchandise was found at the home of the man police said was the ringleader.

Police said they also found $11,400 in cash at Antoun Arbaji's home. Arbaji is charged with 63 felony counts, including racketeering.

According to the investigation, the suspects went into Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores in a coordinated effort to fill empty plastic totes or suitcases with merchandise, including expensive items, and walked out of the store.

If approached by store management, the suspects would abandon the property and flee, investigators said. When the theft ring successfully stole items, they would attempt to sell the stolen goods online, according to police.

In total, the crime ring was responsible for more than 100 incidents, often for several thousand dollars each, in Bradford, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams praised the team of investigators who worked on the case.

“They did tremendous work in staying focused for two years and being able to put together a really, really good case,” Williams said, adding that it's possible the theft ring is responsible for as many as 300 other incidents that are still being investigated.

Those arrested in the operation (and the charges they are facing) are:

Antoun Arbaji, 40: Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO), 6 counts of dealing in stolen property, 1 count of dealing in stolen property over the internet, 1 count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, 54 counts of grand theft, 16 counts of petty theft

Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO), 6 counts of dealing in stolen property, 1 count of dealing in stolen property over the internet, 1 count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, 54 counts of grand theft, 16 counts of petty theft Natasha Soukseunchay, 36: RICO, 1 count of dealing in stolen property, 1 count of grand theft

RICO, 1 count of dealing in stolen property, 1 count of grand theft Latoya Shurman, 33: RICO, 7 counts of grand theft, 1 count of petty theft

RICO, 7 counts of grand theft, 1 count of petty theft Jennifer Upton, 39: RICO, 20 counts of grand theft

RICO, 20 counts of grand theft Chiquita Moorehead, 44: 4 counts of grand theft

4 counts of grand theft Brian Harris, 51: RICO, 6 counts of grand theft

RICO, 6 counts of grand theft Deedra Berry, 43: RICO, 24 counts of grand theft, 12 counts of petty theft

RICO, 24 counts of grand theft, 12 counts of petty theft Dantavia Berry, 19: RICO, 16 counts of grand theft, 5 counts of petty theft

