Man found dead inside Moncrief area apartment complex, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police were called to reports of a deadly shooting, Saturday evening, in the Moncrief area of Duval County, according to detectives.

The call came in around 8:15 p.m. to the Majestic Plaza Apartments on West 31st Street off Moncrief Road.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a man, believed to be 18 to 30 years old, shot and killed.

Detectives have not identified the victim or released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

