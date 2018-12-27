Jacksonville teen charged in deadly shooting to be tried as adult

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville teen is now charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of another teen, and prosecutors intend to try him as an adult, News4Jax learned Thursday.

Gregory Ricardo Drayton, 16, was originally arrested July 27 on a gun charge in the death of 19-year-old Raymond Jones, Jr. The State Attorney’s Office added the manslaughter charge last month.

Officers answering a June 16 shooting call at the Majestic Plaza Apartments in Northwest Jacksonville found Jones with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced at the scene.

An autopsy found Jones died of a gunshot wound to the chest and ruled his death a homicide.

Witnesses said Jones and Drayton were seated on some steps at the complex leading up to the shooting and that Drayton was holding a gun moments before it went off, according to an arrest report.

Drayton told police the shooting was an accident, saying he did not intend to shoot Jones, the arrest report stated. He pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charge earlier this month.

Drayton remains in custody at the Duval County jail where he is awaiting trial. Court records show he is scheduled for arraignment Jan. 22.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.