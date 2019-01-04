Jacksonville teen charged with murder in Arlington shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police have made a murder arrest in the killing of a 20-year-old man struck by a hail of gunfire Wednesday night while his car was stopped at an Arlington intersection.

Izhaan Shamar Scott, 18, is charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in the shooting that killed Trevor Christian Gray, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Gray was found shot multiple times behind the wheel of a car that crashed near the intersection St. Johns Bluff Road and Atlantic Boulevard about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital, but he did not survive.

Though the vehicle crashed at the intersection, investigators learned that the shooting unfolded about a quarter-mile down the road near St. Johns Bluff Road and Bahia Drive.

Nine 9mm shell casings were found at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting stemmed from a fist fight that broke out moments earlier between Scott and one of Gray’s associates in the parking lot of a nearby Circle K gas station.

Gray and his acquaintances left afterward, but Scott got into a silver Toyota Avalon and followed Gray’s vehicle until it came to a stop at the traffic light at Bahia Drive, according to Scott’s arrest report.

Witnesses told police the Toyota pulled up next to the driver’s side of Gray’s vehicle and someone inside opened fire, striking Gray multiple times.

Police said the Toyota Avalon was located later along Arlington Expressway and Scott was seen getting into the vehicle. He was later taken into custody during a traffic stop.

Jail records show Scott was booked into the Duval County jail about 10 p.m. Thursday. He remains in custody at the jail, where he’s being held without bond.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.