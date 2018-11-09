JSO: 356 firearms stolen from vehicles in 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the past two weeks, 116 burglaries to unlocked vehicles were reported and resulted in 13 stolen guns, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Overall in 2018, 356 firearms have been stolen from vehicles, JSO said. To try and get a grasp on the issue, the Sheriff’s Office continues to push the “9PMRoutine” on social media, reminding people to lock up.

In addition, they’re asking everyone to remove their valuables from their vehicles and especially their firearms.

“I feel like, really, they shouldn’t carry guns in the car,” one Jacksonville resident said. “Keep it in the house.”

Surveillance cameras can also help catch thieves and deter them in some cases. JSO is also reminding people to say something if they see something suspicious.

