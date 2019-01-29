JSO: 6 arrested, 3 wanted in 'Operation Rap Up'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Six men were arrested and three were sought by police in connection to a social media investigation focused on gun violence in Jacksonville, according to Sheriff Mike Williams of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

"We all know social media influences society in many ways. Most of them are positive," Williams said on Tuesday during an afternoon news conference. "But unfortauntely these same advancements in technology also provide the criminal element with a new platform to promote their trade in the street culture market."

According to Williams, documented members of street gangs are using social media to threaten and intimidate others. Often, they're using music videos to relay their message.

"These videos typically glorify drug use. They celebrate violence and are often used to intimidate or threaten rival groups or gangs," Williams said.

Some of the videos, Williams said, were posted on YouTube. The Sheriff's Office provided an example video:

Williams said the videos show known convicted felons or juvenile delinquents in possession of firearms, which Williams pointed out is illegal.

Jail records show the six men arrested were:

Ronnie Myrick, 26, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Nicholas Parker, 28, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Christopher Parker, 29, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Tyler Jackson, 19, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Bryan Smith, 17, for possession of a weapon by a juvenile delinquent found to have committed a felony act

Tyler Simmons, 17, for possession of a weapon by a juvenile delinquent found to have committed a felony act

The men still wanted by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office include:

Breion Dubois, 28, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Dejuane Hayden, 24, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Keith Rivers, 22, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

