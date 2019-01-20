JSO: Man shot, killed in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed in the Jacksonville Heights area on Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 10:15 p.m. officers responded to Toyota Drive. When they arrived they found an adult man with a single gunshot wound.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital. But he died of his injuries.

Police interviewed a witness and say the person is cooperating. The homicide unit is now investigating.

If you have any information you are asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

