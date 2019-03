A 55-year-old man stabbed at a Jacksonville mobile home park last month has died of his injuries, and his roommate is under arrest, Duval County court records show.

Anthony Miranda, 30, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the stabbing of William Thomas McCoid, according to a copy of his arrest report.

Police were called to Countryside Village about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 24. The first officer to arrive found Mirada, who was covered in blood, running through a parking lot, according to the report.

Back at the mobile home, police were unable to interview McCoid as he had already been rushed to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries resulting from the stabbing, the report said.

One witness told investigators that McCoid and Miranda had been “arguing all day.” At some point, he recalled hearing a commotion and saw them get into a scuffle. He did not witness the stabbing.

Another witness said she had seen McCoid arguing with someone else on the porch. She didn’t think anything of it at the time. Later, she found McCoid sitting in a recliner covered in blood.

Miranda acknowledged he and McCoid had been arguing before things turned violent, the report. He said McCoid attacked him with a kitchen knife. What was said next was redacted from the report.

Jail logs show Miranda remains in custody at the Duval County jail, where he’s being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

