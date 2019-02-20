Man shot, found in backseat of car dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed just before midnight in Jacksonville's Moncrief neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to a shooting on Effee Street near West 26th Street around 11:45 p.m. As they arrived, they conducted a traffic stop and found a man in the backseat of a car with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the victim was in the backseat of that car and had been shot at least once. First responders transported him to UF Health where he later died. Officers said he was approximately 27 years old.

The driver he was in the car with was detained by police. Homicide detectives are now questioning that individual to find out what led to the shooting.

Multiple shell casings were found on Effie Street. Officers said there is no suspect information at this time.

