JSO: Man shot in hip in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police were called to reports of a shooting on Flechette Avenue in the Sherwood Forest area of Northwest Jacksonville, Monday evening, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called just before 6:30 p.m. and arrived to find a man shot in the hip.

The unidentified man, said to be around 18-year-ols old, was taken to UF Health with minor injuries and is expected to recover.

Police did not release any suspect information.

Anyone who may have information in the case is encouraged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.

