JSO responds to call of dispute that turned violent

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call in reference to a dispute that resulted in a fight at a local business in the 2900 block of Dunn Avenue, at 2:25 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a person who appeared to be suffering from serious injuries.

They were transported to a local hospital, where they were treated for those injuries.

There are no outstanding suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office by calling the JSO nonemergency number at 904-630-0500. Or you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.

