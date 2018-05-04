JSO: Teen shot in back 3 times at Westside apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy was shot three times while standing in front of a Westside apartment, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The teen, who was not identified, told police he was approached by three to four people at the Cross Creek Apartments on Manotak Avenue. One person from that group fired three shots at the teen, hitting him three times, JSO said.

The group fled the area in what's believed to be either a gray Nissan Altima or Maxima. The teen got into a car with another man, who took him to a barber shop on Lane Avenue. Once he got inside, the owner of the barber shop called police.

The teenager was taken to UF Health with serious injuries. No apartments were hit by gunfire.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.