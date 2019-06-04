Lake City mother and 1-year-old found inside hot pickup

LAKE CITY, Fla. - OnStar might have been the difference between life and death for a 1-year-old Columbia County child found inside a hot vehicle while his mother was passed out.

Deputies were alerted to the situation Sunday afternoon by OnStar after the service overheard a child making noises inside the Lake City woman's pickup truck, which was not running at the time.

By the time they got there, deputies found 43-year-old Kristina Bowermaster sweaty and unconscious in the passenger seat. Her 1-year-old son, who was wearing a dirty diaper, was in the driver's seat.

Paramedics were called to the scene after Bowermaster said she felt dizzy, according to her arrest report. Despite her comments, deputies said she refused medical attention for herself and her child.

Although the location of the incident was redacted, the report noted that when a Department of Children and Families agent was called, another child told the agency he had no idea his mother was outside, in the truck.

Meanwhile, Bowermaster told investigators the last thing she remembered was leaving Winn-Dixie about 3 p.m. She did not recall anything else until she was awoken by a Columbia County deputy.

She told investigators her boyfriend had been driving, but he was nowhere to be found. Surveillance footage from the grocery store earlier in the afternoon showed Bowermaster enter the store alone.

While searching the family's home, deputies noted that they found drug paraphernalia related to meth and crack cocaine in her bedroom, according to the report.

Bowermaster was charged with child neglect. She was ordered held without bond. Her children were taken into DCF custody until a family member could pick them up.

Bowermaster is also a suspect in a pending March 18 DUI case. According to that report, she had one of her children in the car at the time she was pulled over. Drugs were also found in the vehicle.

