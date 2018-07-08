Man fighting for his life in hospital after being shot on Westside

JACKSONVILLE - A man is fighting for his life in a hospital after he was found lying on a sidewalk after being shot, according to police.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., officers responded to Austin Road not far from Ricker Road, where they found the victim lying on the sidewalk. Crime Scene as well as aggravated battery detectives are currently on scene conducting an investigation.

Police said the suspect might have fled from the area on a bicycle, but that has not been verified.

Check back with News4Jax.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.