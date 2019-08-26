Man injured in Labelle Street shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 26-year-old man shot just before midnight on Labelle Street just off Normandy Boulevard drove himself to UF Health Jacksonville, according to a report by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A witness told News4Jax there were up to 10 gunshots in front of an apartment at Valencia Way, formerly known as Eureka Gardens. Police called found several shell casings, but no victim only to learn Kevin Bush had walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Police did not have any suspect information.

Investigating police placed at least 14 evidence markers at the scene.

Officers ask anyone with any additional information to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

