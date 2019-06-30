Man wanted in connection to Dylan McCurdy murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A family is waiting for justice. It's been nearly three months since a 26-year-old man was found murdered along a road in a Mayport neighborhood.

Court records show 34-year-old John Wilson is wanted in the death of Dylan McCurdy. One arrest has been made and investigators hope it will lead to the accused killer.

"I don't think we will ever the answer that we want and that is why," says Bruce McCurdy.



The victim's brother tells News4Jax, Wilson didn't act alone.



"Alyjah Davis was in the backseat when my brother got shot," explains McCurdy.



Court records show the 17-year-old was also arrested in connection with McCurdy's death. Davis has been charged with assisting Wilson as an accessory and tampering with evidence.



Court records show in May, Wilson was stopped by a JSO Office with Davis as a passenger. The car they were in matched a description of an ongoing investigation involving a firearm. JSO found drugs and a handgun in the car. Bruce says Wilson never showed up to court following the incident..



"He knew in his heart and his mind he was running from something else and now we know why," adds McCurdy.

Davis is being held without bond. He's expected in Court on Wednesday.

Investigators are searching for Wilson.

