Michael Haim's lawyers file notice of appeal in murder case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Attorneys for Michael Haim have filed a notice of appeal after a jury found him guilty last month of killing his wife in 1993.

Haim, 53, was sentenced to life in prison May 21 following his second-degree murder conviction in the disappearance and death of 23-year-old Bonnie Haim.

The victim’s skull and other skeletal remains were unearthed in 2014 when the couple’s son, Aaron Fraser, dug up their backyard while doing home repairs.

Among other grounds, Haim’s lawyers argue that his sentence violates the guidelines in place when the crime occurred. In 1993, the recommended sentence was seven to 22 years in prison.

The notice of appeal also cites a statement Fraser gave to police when he was three years old, in which he told investigators “daddy hurt mommy.” The document characterizes it as hearsay.

Haim’s attorneys also contend the judge should have granted their motion for direct acquittal, that the guilty verdict wasn’t supported by evidence and that their defense was rushed.

Jail logs show the 53-year-old remains in custody at the Duval County jail, where he continues to await transport to the Florida prison system.

