Young boy hurt in late night shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A young boy is recovering in the hospital after getting shot in the leg in the area of Flag Street and Kings Road Saturday night.

Officers responded to the scene just after 10 p.m and found the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators say the boy was approached and shot by a man wearing a red, white and blue jacket. The man ran away from the scene.

There is no word yet on if someone is in custody.

