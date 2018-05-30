Murder charge dropped in Clay County overdose death case

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The state murder charge was dropped against a man in the 2016 overdose death of an 18-year-old girl in Clay County, as the case was moved to federal court.

Investigators said Trumaine "Lucky" Muller, 32, was indicted May 15, 2017, for first-degree murder for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin that killed Ariell Jade Brundige, who died of an overdose on Nov. 10, 2016.

Muller was indicted May 10 on federal charges, including distribution of drugs in a case that resulted in a death. The state murder charge was dropped.

COURT DOCUMENT: Trumaine Muller indictment

Brundige's boyfriend, Tyler Hamilton, and another man, Christopher Williams, were charged with manslaughter in the case. They pleaded guilty Feb 21. Both are scheduled to be sentenced June 25.

