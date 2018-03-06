Jacksonville police accuse nurse of stealing prescription drugs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A licensed practical nurse who works for Brooks Rehabilitation spend a night in jail last May, accused of stealing prescription drugs from St. Vincent’s Medical Center on the Southside, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrest report.

According to the report, Mackenzie Coppock, 27, came under suspicion when hospital officials noted discrepancies in the hospital's drug inventory.

Investigators said Coppock admitted taking unnamed controlled substances to “supplement a dependency.” She told investigators she’d been dealing with pain issues as the result of a car crash.

Coppock was charged with two counts of obtaining prescription drugs by fraud. Her case was diverted into drug court.

The Florida Health Department revoked her nurse’s license, but Coppock told News4Jax that she has been clean since her arrest and is trying to get her license back.

Editors note: The story originally reported that she was arrested Monday, which was an error. Court records show she was released in May 2017 and has no other arrest history.

