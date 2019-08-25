One injured in Labelle Street shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Labelle Street near Normandy just before midnight Saturday.

The only person injured at the scene transported themselves to a local hospital. There's no word yet on that person's condition.

No suspects have been identified, and Aggravated Battery Detectives continue to investigate the scene.

Officers ask anyone with any additional information to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

