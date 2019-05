JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Saturday night, a police officer attempted to pull over someone who was believed to be driving under the influence on Allison Street. However, the suspect turned off the headlights of his vehicle and sped off.

The person then hit a tree at the intersection of West 19th Street and Detroit. He was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

