The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a report of a person shot at 7000 Wiley Road.

They tweeted at 9:40 PM that they were working on the situation.

#JSO is working a person shot in the area of Firestone Road and Wiley Road on the Westside. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 21, 2019

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

