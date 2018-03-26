Deputies: 2 arrested in connection with drive-by shooting in Macclenny

MACCLENNY, Fla - Two people have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting earlier this month in Macclenny, the Baker County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

On March 13, Baker County deputies said that they responded to the emergency room at Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital, where four people had arrived after suffering non-life-threatening injuries during a shooting.

Deputies learned that the shooting happened on South Boulevard in Macclenny, where they said they found multiple cars riddled with bullet holes.

Less than two weeks later, authorities said, a warrant was obtained Friday for the arrest of Kiara Shanice Williams.

The next day, Williams, 25, turned herself in at the Baker County Sheriff's Office and she was booked into the Baker County Jail.

Williams faces a series of charges related to being an accessory to the shooting, deputies said.

On Sunday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested Clement Burman Jr., who's accused of firing the shots.

Burman is charged with attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm in public, two counts of shooting deadly missiles into a vehicle and criminal mischief over $1,000.

Deputies said Burman will be extradited to Baker County, where he will be held in the jail on $2,525,000 bond.

