1 shot multiple times in Northwest Jacksonville, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was alerted to the shooting around 4:15 a.m. Friday through its Shot Spotter technology.

Police are searching for evidence on West 29th Street near North Lee Street.

The person was shot several times but is expected to be okay, according to police.

Officers will be interviewing the victim as well as neighbors to gather more information on what led up to the shooting.

