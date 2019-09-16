Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Jammes Road shooting

A person was shot near Jammes Road and San Juan Avenue on the Westside Sunday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Deputies tell News4Jax, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in front of a laundromat. The parking lot has been blocked off with crime scene tape.

Detective do not believe this is a drive-by shooting. JSO says after an altercation, one man was shot in the torso. He's in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are look for four men who were seen leaving the scene in a four-door sedan.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. You can also make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS(8477).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

