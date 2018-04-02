Shooting victim crashes in Hogan's Creek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 29-year-old man was rushed to the hospital, Sunday night, after he was shot and then crashed his car in Hogan's Creek, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said calls came in about a shooting and a crash around 7:20 p.m. on Jefferson Street near West 4th Street. When officers arrived, they found the injured man with a gunshot wound in his right leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation, police determined the shooting happened at the entrance to Blodgett Villas on West 4th Street. The victim drove off, followed by the alleged gunman in a separate car.

They later crashed and the gunman ran away. No suspect information was given.

Police have not released the name of the victim. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

