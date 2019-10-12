2 people injured in Murray Hill shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sappho Avenue near Four Corners Park in Murray Hill just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found two adult victims had been shot.

They were transported to a local hospital with what police described as serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Neighbor James Milton told News4Jax reporter Brittany Muller he was woken up by the sound of five or six gunshots.

JSO has not identified any suspects.

Aggravated battery detectives took over the investigation and ask anyone with additional information to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

