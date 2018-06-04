Man and woman shot, killed blocks apart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man and a woman were shot and killed less than two miles from each other Saturday afternoon.

The two separate shootings took place in Northwest Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Danica Odoms was found on 15th Street - not far from Moncrief Road. An hour later, 24-year-old Khalil Boatright was found on Stuart Street. He died at the hospital.

Neighbors who live in the area said crime has become all too common and they are used to dodging bullets in Northwest Jacksonville.

Officers were first called to West 13th and Janette Street around 3:47 p.m Saturday. Officers found a Odoms with multiple gunshot wounds. Jacksonville Fire-Rescue took her to UF Health Jacksonville, where she died.

Less than an hour later, about one mile away, police were called to Stuart Street near west 32nd Street, where they found Boatright lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. He was also transported to UF Health Jacksonville, where he was pronounced dead.

Phyllis Stokes lives in the area where the shootings occurred.

"It saddens me that children and everyone just can’t live without ducking bullets themselves," Stokes said.

Stokes lives in a nearby assisted living facility and said the bullets never stop, which concerns her.

"Someone had just gotten killed on the corner of 16th and Myrtle. I came in this adult, 55 and older living facility to be safe," said Stokes.

Homicide detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are investigating both shootings which they say are not related.

Meanwhile, neighbors said they are praying for the families of both victims.

Jason Cross lives in the area. "My heart goes out to them and my condolences to everybody that’s involved," Cross said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said both shootings were under active investigation and asked anyone with information about either homicide to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.