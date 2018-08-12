Woman shot while driving on Eastside, hits JEA utility pole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the gunman who shot a woman while she was driving in the Eastside Saturday night.

According to JSO, the woman was driving on A. Philip Randolph Boulevard and Phelps Street around 11:30 p.m. when she was shot in her right arm.

The victim then crashed into a JEA utility pole and ran to Spearing Street to call for help.

The woman was transported to University of Florida Health for a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is expected to recover.

Jacksonville detectives are trying to figure out who shot the woman and why.

If you know anything that can help this investigation, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or Firstcoast Crime Stoppers at (904) 398-3775.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.