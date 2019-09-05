Ship filled with supplies bringing Dorian evacuees to U.S.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is sending its Grand Celebration ship to the Bahamas filled with supplies on Thursday night.

The ship will leave from Palm Beach at 8 p.m. and travel to Freeport. Some Bahamian residents who were stranded on the islands will be brought to the U.S. free of charge. The cruise ship is loaded with food, water and other supplies. First responders and volunteers are also onboard, ready to provide relief.

As a result of this trip, the previously scheduled voyage has been canceled. Officials with the cruise line say they will be the first to arrive in Freeport following Dorian.

