CSX ordered to pay millions in lawsuit

By Jane King, NASDAQ correspondent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A judge in Kentucky has ordered the Jacksonville-based railroad company CSX to pay $3.3 million for an accident involving an employee. 

The lawsuit stems from a 2014 accident in Russell, Kentucky, involving  Bruce H. Workman, a remote control operator. 

According to the lawsuit, a box and engine malfunctioned, and Workman's hand was crushed between a rail car and its load. His lawyer says he was stuck hanging from a rail car for an hour. 

Workman sought damages for past and future lost wages, and physical and mental anguish. 

The jury found CSX didn't provide a safe working environment, and violated a federal inspection law.  

CSX has not commented.

