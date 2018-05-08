CSX ordered to pay millions in lawsuit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A judge in Kentucky has ordered the Jacksonville-based railroad company CSX to pay $3.3 million for an accident involving an employee.

The lawsuit stems from a 2014 accident in Russell, Kentucky, involving Bruce H. Workman, a remote control operator.

According to the lawsuit, a box and engine malfunctioned, and Workman's hand was crushed between a rail car and its load. His lawyer says he was stuck hanging from a rail car for an hour.

Workman sought damages for past and future lost wages, and physical and mental anguish.

The jury found CSX didn't provide a safe working environment, and violated a federal inspection law.

CSX has not commented.

