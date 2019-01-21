CSX freight train derails on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4JAX has learned a CSX freight train has derailed at Main Street N and Busch Drive, near the Busch plant on Jacksonville's Northside. We've learned three cars are off the tracks.

We don't know what was being transported, but hazmat is at the scene evaluating the area for potentially dangerous materials.

Right now, there are no evacuations ordered for the area.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this article as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.